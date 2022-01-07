Treasures found among the rubbish The workers often find items of cutlery, some of which are silver, but also quite a lot of jewellery

As well as the glass, metal and aluminium elements are also separated out at the Complejo Ambiental Costa del Sol and lost objects are sometimes discovered among them. The workers in this department found some real treasures last year. There are often items of cutlery, some of which are silver, but also quite a lot of jewellery.

The plant is currently holding about 1,500 pieces of jewellery containing about 3.5 kilos of gold in total, all of them found among the rubbish. Most are wedding rings, but some with diamonds have also been discovered.

You wouldn't think anything found among domestic waste could be romantic, but last year the staff discovered a letter written by a soldier to his girlfriend 47 years ago, dated 21 April 1974. Unbelievably, it was still in very good condition.