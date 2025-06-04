Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Central courtyard of the archaeological museum in Estepona, with the Arabic cistern (aljibe), that gives its name to the Casa del Aljibe, in the foreground. SUR
Heritage

Major refurbishment under way at Estepona's municipal archaeological museum

The exhibition space will be doubled and galleries will be set up on the upper floor to display prehistoric, Roman and Islamic artefacts

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 14:58

Estepona town hall has begun work on the complete refurbishment of the town's archaeological museum, which will double its exhibition space. The new galleries to be fitted out on the upper floor of the Casa del Aljibe - the museum's headquarters in the Plaza Blas de Infante - will allow the public to see dozens of prehistoric, Roman and Islamic archaeological artefacts that tell the town's story and that have been kept in storage until now due to lack of space.

The plan includes the demolition of part of the partition walls on the upper floor, which will leave open areas for new rooms and also the remodelling of the central courtyard, the carpentry, the flooring, the reform of the stairs and the installation of a lift.

The Arabic cistern (aljibe), after which the Casa del Aljibe is named, will be protected by a glass structure so that it remains visible. The carpentry on the upper floor overlooking the courtyard will be restored by correcting misalignments and replacing damaged hardware. According to the town hall, the damaged parts of the staircase will also be repaired.

The work is initially scheduled to take six months and the budget is around 100,000 euros.

