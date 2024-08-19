Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil
Leader of global cybercrime gang that swindled around 31 million euros a year captured on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Leader of global cybercrime gang that swindled around 31 million euros a year captured on the Costa del Sol

The FBI in the United State of America and the British National Crime Agency, among others, participated in the investigation

Europa Press

Madrid

Monday, 19 August 2024, 16:37

Opciones para compartir

The 38-year-old leader of an international cybercrime network, which committed scams worth an estimated 31 million euros each year, has been arrested in Estepona on Spain's Costa del Sol.

A police investigation involving authorities from around the world led to the arrest of the alleged criminal who spearheaded the gang that had members in many countries, according to the Guardia Civil.

The gang specialised mainly in ransomware, a type of computer attack which blocks users from accessing their personal systems and files and demands payment of a ransom to recover them. These cyber-scammers would also commit a scam known as 'malvertising', which involves manipulating online advertisements in order to infect devices with viruses.

As well as Spain's Guardia Civil, the Seacatch-Weighhouse operation involved authorities from the UK, Ukraine, Portugal, Poland and the US including the FBI. It led to arrests and searches in Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Germany. The UK also worked with Singapore police to locate the infrastructure used by the so-called Ransom Cartel.

In Spain, a 38-year-old man residing in Estepona was arrested. He is accused of being the creator and administrator of Ransom Cartel, as well as of allegedly creating and distributing well-known ransomware programmes such as CryptXXX or Cryptowall, among others.

'Millions of scams'

His ties to cybercrime have been known since 2013, and is allegedly known as J.P. Morgan, xxx and lansky, police said.

He has also been accused of spreading Angler Exploit Kit, a type of toolkit that cybercriminals have developed in recent years to carry out web-based attacks to distribute malware. It has led to the gang committing millions of scams, according to Guardia Civil sources

One of the most profitable malware tools for the organisation was Reveton, which locks the victim's computer and displays a notification that appears to be from a police force. The organisation was able to swindle about 31 million euros a year.

Police are also investigating a second person, a 28-year-old man who is linked to the creation of the Angler Exploit Kit.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A dizzying seacrossing on Spain's Costa Tropical
  2. 2 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  3. 3 New footbridge over A-7 in Fuengirola should put an end to accident blackspot for pedestrians
  4. 4 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  5. 5 El Burgo: The Malaga village with houses built around old fortress walls
  6. 6 High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía
  7. 7 Over 100 elderly have died due to heat in Andalucía region so far this summer
  8. 8 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad