Teenager rescued from well in Estepona after telling searchers “I have water up to my neck and I don't know where I am” The 19-year-old was able to speak with the police on his mobile phone, which had just 10 per cent of battery charge left

Local Police on a regular patrol in the Cancelada area of Estepona were passing through the Park Beach residential development when they noticed a group of six distressed teenagers next to an abandoned warehouse.

“We are looking for our friend who has been lost. He says that he has fallen into a well,” one them told the officers. They were talking to their friend on his mobile phone which had avoided getting wet when he fell into the well.

The teenager was not from the area and was not able to explain his location to police.

“I fell into a well, I have water up to my neck and I don't know where I am,” he told officers.

The 19-year-old is from La Línea de la Concepción. He explained to police that walked a short distance from the A-7 road before falling into the well.

With the little information they had and with the support of another patrol, officers began to search the area. One patrol searched to the north, the other to the south. The fire brigade and the National Police were also alerted.

An officer remained on the call with the teenager and urged him to shout out to help the patrols locate him. He was hanging on, by the tips of his fingers to an iron ledge. He only had 10 per cent battery charge left on his phone.

On the northside of the search, eventually an officer heard the boy shouting and he approached with a torch but the well was difficult to locate because it was hidden by reeds. Police eventually located him as he told them, “I can't take it anymore, I can't take it anymore."

Officers, at great danger to themselves, leaned into the well and used a belt to drag the teenager out who was so cold at this point he could barely speak.

Police suspect the teenagers in the area may have been there to buy or sell drugs as the location is well known for it.