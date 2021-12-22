Saint George’s charity Boxing Day swim Hundreds are expected to take to the water in Sabinillas on 26 December in aid of the local charity food bank

Hundreds of people are expected to take the plunge for the annual Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George Boxing Day Swim this Sunday in Sabinillas.

The festive fundraiser will once again take place at 1pm in front of Bar La Luna on the Paseo Marítimo in Sabinillas.

Garry Beaumont, vice-president of the Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George, said: “All swimmers or dunkers are welcome, and if you don’t fancy braving the waves then you can always help by sponsoring someone who is.

“Registration opens at 12.30pm on the Paseo de Marítimo and is five euros per person, which includes a bacon sandwich at O'Callaghan's Bar afterwards.

“All monies raised will go to The Duquesa Charitable Society of St George Food Bank.

So just come down, pay your fiver, and join in the mayhem.”