Record number of Estepona fair visitors has big economic impact on the town

The town hall said that more than 400,000 people visited this year's feria, making it one of the "most important in the province"

Estepona town hall has announced that its annual feria, which finished last weekend, had a “significant economic impact” on the town due to a “record number of visits” this year.

The councillor for Sociocultural matters, Paula Herrera, said that the fair had been a “success”, receiving more than 400,000 people. She pointed out that the varied agenda of free concerts held in the municipal caseta had attracted thousands of people, “making the fair one of the most important in the province”.

One of the events that “created the most interest” was the Festival for the Elderly, which this year attracted more than 1,000 senior citizens.

The councillor stressed the importance of the “magnificent” work carried out by the Local and National Police and the Guardia Civil, as well as the Civil Protection teams: she also praised the “excellent work" of the municipal cleaning department.