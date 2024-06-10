Punta Chullera: This is the westernmost beach on Spain's Costa del Sol

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 17:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

It has been declared a point of environmental interest and a unique 'rincón singular' beauty spot on the western strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province. From its rocks you can clearly see Gibraltar to the west. These rocky areas create a spectacular contrast with the find sand and transparent waters. These are some of the characteristics of Punta Chullera, Malaga's westernmost cove, which is highly valued for its relative tranquillity and its valuable ecosystem.

This is the last beach on the way to Cadiz province. It is situated on Malaga's southwesternmost tip, in the municipality of Manilva, which boasts one of the most ecologically valuable coastlines in Andalucía. Among the coves that make up its coastline is Punta Chullera, also known as Punta Cala Sardina, named for its proximity to this beach in the municipality of San Roque in Cadiz.

The sandy area is surrounded by rocks and the beach is protected by a valuable ecosystem. SUR

Punta Chullera, which has a beach bar just a few metres away (on the adjoining Playa de los Toros), is very well enclosed by rocks that, due to their erosion by the waves, paint the perfect postcard image. It comes as the result of sediment from the decomposition of flysch materials in the Campo de Gibraltar (predominantly siliceous sandstone) as well as marine action.

It is not difficult to access, but if you are going there by car from Malaga province, you need to drive along the N-340 and go a few metres into Cadiz province, since there is only one road entrance (the one which goes towards Malaga). There is also a pedestrian walkway linking it to a housing estate, but access to this is limited to residents.

This Nasrid tower, which was in use until the 18th century, overlooks the beach. SUR

After you have parked the car - during high season it is advisable to arrive early to find a space - next to the sandy beach, there is a short walk along a dirt road and some steps. Next to the adjoining cove of Los Toros, where the Dieguichi beach bar is located, there is another, much smaller cove, although both are accessed virtually the same way and look similar. In fact, swimmers do not usually differentiate them by their place names.

Next to the westernmost cove in the province stands the Nasrid tower of Chullera, which according to chronicles, was used until the 18th century to keep watch over this area that is so close to the Strait of Gibraltar.

Next to Punta Chullera, is playa Los Toros, where Dieguichi beach bar is located.

This is a beach where historical and natural elements intertwine. In the presence of rugged rocks you can find interesting plant species, such as sea fennel. Regarding its fauna, as well as seagulls, common birds on the coast include skuas, terns, swallows and sandpipers.

For more than a decade, this area, its scenic landmarks and immediate surroundings have been named a point of interest ('zona de interés territorial') by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority. This includes the space between the residential development of San Diego to the north, the public maritime domain, and Punta Chullera to the south and east. Today it is one of the few relatively unspoilt beaches that remain on the western Costa del Sol.