Police seal off dangerous two-metre-wide uncapped well in Estepona after tip-off from member of public

The Seprona nature and environment protection unit of the Guardia Civil has sealed off a dangerous well in the El Velerín area of the municipality of Estepona on the Costa del Sol.

The police action took place after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public reporting the existence of a large well which presented a danger to people and animals, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Once on the scene, the officers found an old boreholeof about two metres in diameter, the top of which was flush with the ground and without a cover of any sort or any type of safety measure, constituting a serious risk of accidental falls.

The well had water in it, at a depth of four or five metres, although the total depth of was unknown. It also appeared to be in a state of disuse or abandonment, as it had no water extraction system or approved meter. As a result, the well was sealed off and the danger zone was taped off to prevent any accidents.

The owner of the property was tracked down and the corresponding reports were made for the alleged offences committed.