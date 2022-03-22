Costa padel tournament to raise funds for Cudeca cancer care charity Organised by the Cadiz-based Padel Specialist Academy, the competition will culminate with the grand final masters held in the Los Reales Sports Club, and the Edufy Padel Centre in San Luis de Sabinillas, Manilva, between 14 and 16 October

The first edition of the Ambilamp Padel Circuit, a tournament that will help raise money for the Cudeca Foundation, will take place at the Los Reales Sports Club in Estepona between Thursday 7 and Sunday 10 April.

Organised by the Cadiz-based Padel Specialist Academy, this will be the first of six competitions that will culminate with the grand final masters held in the Los Reales Sports Club, and the Edufy Padel Centre in San Luis de Sabinillas, Manilva, between 14 and 16 October.

The categories will include men’s and women’s single and mixed pairs, and prizes will include 200 euros for the winners of the singles, with a second prize of 120 euros, plus various prizes of Siux padel equiptment for third and fourth places.

Registration, which costs 22 euros and includes a Siux t-shirt, can be made through the Padel Manager platform www.padelmanager.com. Two euros from each registration will be donated to Cudeca.

The sponsor of the event, Ambilamp, a non-profit association that specialises in the recycling of old light bulbs and florescent tubes, will offer gifts to those who deposit light bulbs for recycling at the stands set up for this purpose at each tournament.

The Padel Specialist Academy is a training academy for amateur and professional players of all ages dedicated to the organisation of events and competitions.