Barack Obama arrives on the Costa del Sol ahead of tech talk The former US president is staying at Finca Cortesín in Casares, playing golf and relaxing prior to his appearance at the DES - Digital Enterprise Show 2022 on Tuesday in Malaga

Barack Obama arrived on the Costa del Sol on Sunday, 12 June, allowing himself plenty of time to fit in some golf and to relax before his appearance at the DES - Digital Enterprise Show 2022, taking place this week in Malaga.

The former US president, due to speak at the international event this Tuesday, is staying at Finca Cortesín in Casares, this newspaper has learned.

Amid a great entourage of security guards, Obama spent Sunday playing golf at the Real Club Valderrama, in Sotogrande.

Obama is due to travel on Tuesday morning from Casares to Malaga, where the DES is taking place in the congress centre. At 11.30am he is taking part in A Conversation with Barack Obama, a question and answer session which has become the highlight of the three-day congress on innovation and technology.

Not all of the the 14,000 delegates will be able to attend the session with Obama in person however: only those with an Honour Pass, on sale for 1,990 euros.

The aim of the congress is to "encourage the digitalisation of businesses and administrations to increase firms' competitiveness and promote economic and social development", said the organisers.

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, will be among the guests at the inaugural session after Obama's talk.

The congress has filled the city's hotels, which have reported an occupation rate of 96 per cent between 14 and 16 June, with some delegates having to stay in hotels in neighbouring Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

The economic impact of the event on the area will be more than 30 million euros, according to the same sources.

More than 250 hours of talks

Under the slogan "Reimagine Business", more than 500 experts from all over the world will be taking part in the Digital Business World Congress, the leading congress in digital transformation taking place within the framework of DES2022.

They will be giving a total of 250 hours of talks as part of a packed agenda, which also includes leadership summits and forums focusing on different industries.