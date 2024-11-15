Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computer image of the project to be developed by Aedas Homes in Estepona. Sur
New luxury development planned in Estepona: flats from half a million euros
Aedas Homes launches a 150-flat project in Buenas Noches; construction will begin next year

Jesús Hinojosa

Friday, 15 November 2024, 11:40

Developer Aedas Homes has unveiled details of a new luxury residential project to be developed in the area known as Buenas Noches in Estepona. This project includes a total of 150 homes to be built in two phases, consisting of 60 and 90 flats, respectively. They will have two and three bedrooms and will be distributed in buildings with ground floor, first floor and penthouses with sunbathing area.

Aedas has provided information on the prices of this high-end residential product, which is mainly aimed at buyers from other countries, such as the Dutch, Belgians, Polish, British and Scandanavians; as well as investors; and Spaniards buying second homes. The properties are offered for sale at prices starting at 550,000 euros.

"The project is integrated in a natural environment surrounded by large green areas and overlooking the bay of Estepona, in the Buenas Noches sector, 500 metres from La Galera beach and close to Finca Cortesin," Aedas has informed. This action is called 'Unika Estepona' and will have a separate community building for "coworking with meeting rooms for teleworking, a wellness area with gym, heated pool, health and haman", according to the company, which plans to start work next year.

Its development manager, Ignacio Cañedo-Argüelles, explained that this development "has been very well received with a very varied client profile: from foreigners looking for mixed housing to nationals who want a second home and also investors".

