New bus contract out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services

David Lerma Estepona Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 20:09

Estepona town hall has announced that a two-year contract for management of its new bus service, which includes increasing the frequency and number of stops for the three lines currently running in the town, is out to tender. The estimated value of the contract is 719,089 euros.

Under the proposal in the new contract Line 1 will run from the access roundabout to the Alcazaba Beach development in the eastern part of the town centre, to the Beverly Hills development, which will also increase its frequency with the addition of a second bus in the opposite direction.

According to the town hall waiting times will be shortened by 20 minutes during its transit through Avenida del Carmen, the Huerta Nueva neighbourhood, Avenida Puerta del Mar, Avenida Juan Carlos I, the town centre, the industrial estate, Avenida Andalucía and Avenida Litoral.

Hospital stop

Line 2, which crosses the western area and is circular route, will run from the stop located on Avenida Juan Carlos I to the Bermuda Beach residential area (western area of Estepona), passing the High Resolution Hospital, which will be added to its route as requested by residents and the socialist group in the opposition.

During its transit it will stop on Avenida Juan Carlos I and Beverly Hills and also pass through the Guadalobón, Arena Beach, Don Pedro, Costa Natura and Arroyo de Enmedio residential areas, the High Resolution Hospital, Juan XXIII school, Bahía Dorada, Costa Galera and Bermuda Beach. There will be eight more buses a day.

Line 3, after picking up passengers in the town centre, will offer service at the same stops from the roundabout at Avenida de España and Avenida de Andalucía to the Mar y Monte residential area.

Information system

In addition, the company awarded the contract must equip the entire fleet with an operating and information support system (SAEI), which provides information inside the vehicles about the next stop and other visual and acoustic information about the service.

The buses will also be equipped with an advanced active safety system that will reduce accidents by way of a collision prevention system based on artificial vision sensors and real-time alerts.

The town hall will carry out checks to ensure that an adequate service is being provided. These controls will consist of inspections of specific services, controls at strategic points on the routes, verification of data and surveys of users of the service, either with its own staff or with a company contracted for this purpose.