Motorcyclist clocked exceeding speed limit by more than 100km/h on Costa del Sol motorway
Road safety

Motorcyclist clocked exceeding speed limit by more than 100km/h on Costa del Sol motorway

The 32-year-old biker has been investigated by the Guardia Civil for crimes against road safety after being spotted by a DGT helicopter crew flying above the A-7

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 27 January 2025, 12:04

Guardia Civil traffic police on the Costa del Sol have investigated the 32-year-old driver of a motorbike who was clocked travelling at a speed of 185 kilometres per hour on a stretch of road limited to 80 kilometres per hour.

The incident happened on 23 November 2024, when the crew of a Directorate-General of Traffic helicopter, on a vehicle speed monitoring operation, detected the motorbike at kilometre 1,077 of the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, in the municipality of Casares.

According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil, the driver has been investigated for an alleged offence against road safety, as he exceeded the maximum speed limit set for the road by more than 105 kilometres per hour.

In addition, police have indicated that the corresponding proceedings have been carried out and handed over to the examining Magistrate's Court in Estepona.

