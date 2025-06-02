Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club Representatives from the organisation were interested in the town, its history and its challenges

José María Urbano, Mayor of Estepona, received a group of representatives from the German Rotary Club on Friday 30 May. The club members spent a few days visiting Estepona and were particularly interested in the town.

During their meeting with the councillor, they were curious about the municipality's history, the challenges it will face in the future and the projects in the last decade that have made the region's transformation possible.

García Urbano thanked club representatives for visiting and highlighted that the town is already home to over a thousand registered Germans - showing how important the German community is in Estepona.