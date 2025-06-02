Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor of Estepona with members of the German Rotary Club SUR

Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club

Representatives from the organisation were interested in the town, its history and its challenges

SUR

Estepona

Monday, 2 June 2025, 17:26

José María Urbano, Mayor of Estepona, received a group of representatives from the German Rotary Club on Friday 30 May. The club members spent a few days visiting Estepona and were particularly interested in the town.

During their meeting with the councillor, they were curious about the municipality's history, the challenges it will face in the future and the projects in the last decade that have made the region's transformation possible.

García Urbano thanked club representatives for visiting and highlighted that the town is already home to over a thousand registered Germans - showing how important the German community is in Estepona.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 From Dream to Reality: How to Build a Villa on the Costa del Sol Without Losing Your Peace of Mind
  2. 2 Spanish missteps
  3. 3 Language barrier
  4. 4 Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: Scaevola aemula
  5. 5 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  6. 6 Unlock a different side of German culture, with no clichés
  7. 7 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  8. 8 John Cunningham: A Scot at home in his beloved Seville
  9. 9 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  10. 10 Tardeo Summer to kick off the season with music from the 80s and 90s

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club

Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club