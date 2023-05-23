Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new sports and leisure area in Manilva. SUR
Manilva town hall transforms wasteland into sports and leisure area

Manilva town hall transforms wasteland into sports and leisure area

The council has redesigned and renovated the previously abandoned and overgrown area next to the town’s fairground to make it usable all year round

Vanessa Melgar

Manilva

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:48

Compartir

Manilva town hall has redesigned and renovated the area next to the town’s fairground, a space that was previously abandoned and overgrown.

The land, which was ceded to the council via an urban agreement, but was not formalised until recently due to various problems, has now been transformed into to a meeting point for residents and visitors.

The space, which is used for the town’s weekly second-hand flea market, has been converted into a sports and leisure area in order to make use of it throughout the whole year, and not only during the August fair.

The new sports facility was inaugurated in March and had an investment of around 200,000 euros, which was financed by Malaga provincial authority. The enclosure has an area of 11,000 square metres and includes various tracks and circuits for the practice of different sports.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad