Manilva town hall transforms wasteland into sports and leisure area

Vanessa Melgar
Manilva
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:48
Manilva town hall has redesigned and renovated the area next to the town’s fairground, a space that was previously abandoned and overgrown.
The land, which was ceded to the council via an urban agreement, but was not formalised until recently due to various problems, has now been transformed into to a meeting point for residents and visitors.
The space, which is used for the town’s weekly second-hand flea market, has been converted into a sports and leisure area in order to make use of it throughout the whole year, and not only during the August fair.
The new sports facility was inaugurated in March and had an investment of around 200,000 euros, which was financed by Malaga provincial authority. The enclosure has an area of 11,000 square metres and includes various tracks and circuits for the practice of different sports.
