Manilva Pride 2023 to be held in June A number of activities are planned in Duquesa port, in addition to the traditional parade

The streets of Manilva will come alive for its Pride event from 9 June to 11 June.

Manilva Pride 2023 is jointly organised by the foreign residents department of the town hall and the Be Yourself Association.

"It is a fun event that will fill the streets of our town with colour, especially in Puerto de la Duquesa," Laura López, who heads the department, said.

"The idea is to build a world where every person is accepted, recognised and empowered for who they are, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. We fight every day to promote and defend the rights of the LGBT community, to promote equality and diversity and to offer training and support to individuals and communities around the world," López added.

A number of activities are planned in the Puerto de la Duquesa, in addition to the traditional pride parade. The full programme will be announced shortly.