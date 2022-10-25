One dead and four injured in car crash on the A-377 in Manilva The fatal accident occurred at kilometre 4 at around 7pm on Monday evening

An 80-year-old man has died and four other people aged between 65 and 80 were injured in a traffic accident on the A-377 in Manilva on Monday evening, 24 October.

The 112 emergency service hotline received a call from the Casares Local Police at 7pm, warning that two cars had crashed at kilometre 4 and the occupants of the vehicles were trapped inside.

The fire brigade, Guardia Civil and paramedics rushed to the scene, but the 80-year-old had already died.

A 79-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and another 65-year-old were transferred to the Serranía de Ronda Hospital, and another 80-year-old man was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.