National Police station in Estepona. SUR
Man arrested in Estepona for dousing his partner with petrol and setting fire to their house
Crime

Man arrested in Estepona for dousing his partner with petrol and setting fire to their house

After the mother and her daughter managed to escape the property, neighbours and police officers rushed to their aid

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 23 October 2023, 16:37

A man who allegedly doused his partner and her daughter in petrol and set the home on fire while they were still inside in Estepona has been arrested.

The 37-year-old, who has been remanded in prison, allegedly attempted to kill the pair after finding out about his partner's intentions to end their two-year relationship.

After dousing them with fuel and then scattering more throughout the house, the suspect allegedly threw a cigarette that started a fire. The victims managed to escape unharmed from the property and were helped outside by neighbours and police officers, according to the National Police force.

The victims were accompanied by specialist police officers to a medical centre, before making a statement and being transferred to a domestic violence shelter.

The suspect had a number of previous convictions for similar offences, according to the force.

