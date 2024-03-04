Man accused of falsely claiming his Maserati was stolen on Costa del Sol cleared of charges

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Courts

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 4 March 2024, 17:31

A man accused of falsely reporting the theft of his Maserati in Estepona has been cleared of the charges.

A court in Malaga heard the man appeared at a police station in Estepona in April 2019 and reported he had left his vehicle "perfectly parked and electronically locked" in a street, but when he went to pick it up, it was gone.

He told officers he was unaware of the circumstances of the disappearance of the fully-insured vehicle, according to the sentence seen by Europa Press. He then reported the alleged theft to the insurance company, which then denounced him for alleged fraud and false denunciation.

The defence questioned the report of specially hired detectives and also that of a private laboratory which conducted an analysis of some car keys. The court said it did not know "the reasons why the investigation was not carried out by police, but instead by private investigators".

After analysing the evidence, the court said there are "reasonable doubts" and that the facts of which he was accused have not been proved. "The suspicions lack solid evidential support in the face of the defendant's statement, with the possibility of the robbery being feasible and not ruled out," the court ruled.

