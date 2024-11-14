Costa del Sol marketing company marks 20th anniversary with party in aid of Adana animal shelter

Tony Bryant Benahavís Thursday, 14 November 2024, 18:32

The Benahavís-based Redline Solutions S.L.U marketing company celebrated its 20th anniversary last week with a party organised to raise funds for the Adana animal shelter, the company's chosen charity for 2024. The company uses every anniversary as an opportunity to thank those who have supported it over the years, and to give something back to the community.

More than 100 customers, employees and suppliers enjoyed the celebrations, during which, the company presented a cheque for 2,020.20 euros to Adana in commemoration of its twentieth birthday.

Adana, based in Estepona, is a non-profit charity run solely by volunteers who are dedicated to taking care of abandoned dogs and finding them a permanent home. Volunteers from the association attended the party, along with four puppies that need a forever home. The charity’s participation in the event was also an opportunity to attract volunteers and collect donations, while also publicising its upcoming fundraising events.

Line Lyster, director and founder of Redline said, “I would like to highlight the need for all of us to support our local communities. Our chosen charity this year is Adana and we hope they continue to operate for another 20 years.”