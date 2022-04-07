St George Charity organises ‘Run for Ukraine’ in Manilva Sabinilla’s Paseo Marítimo will serve as the start and finish point for the race on 21 May. The course will also pass through Puerto de la Duquesa, Castillo de la Duquesa and the Manilva Coastal Ecological Reserve

One of the drop offs that the St George Charity made to a Ukrainian supermarket in Estepona. / SUR

The St George Charity shop in Sabinillas, which is one of the three stores the charity has in the area, is organising an 8km race on 21 May, called Run for Ukraine, in order to raise funds for aid for those fleeing the country. The course will go through Sabinillas, Puerto de la Duquesa and Manilva.

The main goal is to raise money for those suffering the effects of the war in Ukraine. "We aim to pass on 100% of the monies generated from the runners' subscriptions, with sponsorship covering the cost of T-shirts, goody bags, and Dorsal Chip's administration fees," said the charity's vice president, Gary Beaumont.

Humanitarian assistance

Specifically, St George want to use the proceeds to help the humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian refugees who have relocated to southern Spain, though the money's destination is not yet set in stone. "This is a very fluid and ever-changing situation. As the event is still some six weeks away we will consult with the Ukrainian Association in Malaga as to the most effective use of monies raised," he said. "I envisage the monies raised from the Run for Ukraine will be a cash donation, but as I said, we will be guided by those coordinating the assistance."

St George already make regular donations of essential items, such as medical supllies, dried and canned foods, toiletries or sanitary products, to a Ukrainian supermarket in Estepona, which serves as a collection point for aid destined for Ukraine.

There will also be live music and a craft market, among other attractions to make a day of the event.

Race details

Registration for the race is open until 17 May, with the process being handled by Dorsal Chip. The entry fee is ten euro per runner and the price includes a T-shirt (size must be selected when registering), the runner’s number and chip, which will monitor the time and position of each participant, medical insurance and other undetermined goodies.

Runners can collect their shirts, numbers and chips at the registration point from 9.30am on race day. The race for serious runners will start at 11am, while those doing it for fun, cyclists or even dog walkers will be leaving five minutes later.

Those who either do not wish nor are able to physically complete the race, regardless of which category, but still want to contribute can pay the ten-euro inscription price, but there’s no need to complete the event.

For those wanting to contribute more money, there will also be an additional facility where a bigger donation can be made.

Sabinilla’s Paseo Marítimo will serve as the start/finish point for the race. The course will also pass through Puerto de la Duquesa, Castillo de la Duquesa and the Manilva Coastal Ecological Reserve, going as far as the site of the old La Floria chiringuito, before making a U-turn and finishing back in Sabinillas. The total distance will be 8km.

Marshalls and Civil Protection volunteers will be present to ensure that a safe race goes ahead, with the route being clearly marked.