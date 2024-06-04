Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computer image of the new boulevard. SUR.
Five companies battle it out for 16-million-euro contract to build new boulevard park in Estepona
Planning

The Parque Central will have unique elements such as plazas, water features, parks and shaded areas, and the project is expected to take 20 months to complete

David Lerma

Estepona

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 12:50

Estepona will complete the transformation of its urban centre when the work on the Parque Central boulevard is completed, a pedestrianised area from Avenida San Lorenzo, which currently divides the town in two, extending to the new town hall building and on to the promenade. With a base tender budget of more than 16 million euros, the work has an estimated execution period of 20 months. The project also includes the creation of an underground car park with capacity for more than 300 vehicles, which will cost one euro a day.

Five companies have presented their proposals, which will now be evaluated by a series of award criteria based on the best quality-price ratio. Among them, both the reduction in the execution price and the reduction in the time used to carry out the work stand out.

The new boulevard will have unique elements such as squares, water features, parks and shaded areas. Areas will be reserved for taxis, and loading and unloading, along with parking for motorcycles, electric vehicles and bicycles, with a goal of improving mobility.

The project is developed following the roadmap of the Spanish Urban Agenda, with the triple focus of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

