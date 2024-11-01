Five arrested after 670 kilos of cocaine found hidden among fruit in Estepona

EP Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

National Police have broken up a criminal gang of alleged cocaine dealers and have arrested five people, as well as seizing some 670 kilos of cocaine hidden among fruit in Estepona.

This was reported by the delegate of the Spanish national government in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, who said "the continuous and relentless action of the state security forces against organised crime continues to produce results".

With this operation, carried out by the National Police of Malaga, a gang operating in the province of Malaga has been dismantled.

According to Fernández, this is "an important operation by the National Police that serves as an example of the efforts of the state security forces within the framework of the security plan against drug trafficking".

In this regard, he said that this plan was launched by the government in 2018 and that it extends to six Andalusian provinces, with "an unprecedented deployment of personal and technical resources and a great operational capacity that is exerting strong pressure against criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking in our community".