Firefighters recover body of man from Estepona river The emergency services were alerted after a dog walker didn’t return home

A 46-year-old man has been found dead in the Padrón river, as it passes through the Malaga municipality of Estepona, the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre has reported.

Just before 10pm on Friday, the 112 emergency number received a call from an individual and the National Police force reporting a man who had gone out early in the afternoon to walk his dogs in the Charca de la Extranjera area and had not returned home.

From the coordinating centre the 061 ambulance service, fire brigade, Local Police and the Guardia Civil were alerted. Police officers confirmed that they located the man in the river and the firefighters pulled him out of the water.

The health workers at the scene could only confirm the death of the man. At the moment, further details are not known.