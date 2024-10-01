Costa del Sol town hall cracks down on spaces occupied by restaurant and bar terraces

David Lerma Estepona Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Estepona town hall will ramp up its inspections of terraces and tall pedestal tables outside bars and restaurants throughout the municipality on the Costa del Sol.

The campaign is being activated now the high summer season is over, with council workers checking for correct compliance, making sure terraces do not spread out onto or block public pavements. The measure responds to a council plan to guarantee balance between business activity and pedestrians on public pavements.

The increased inspections, which will be carried out during October and which may result in sanctions in the event of any non-compliance with municipal orders or permits, will be carried out by the delegation of commerce. Those in the hospitality industry will be warned of the upcoming inspections.