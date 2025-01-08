Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Estepona doubles the number of green areas per inhabitant in Spain. SUR
The Costa del Sol town that has twice as many green spaces per resident as the average in Spain
Environment

The Costa del Sol town that has twice as many green spaces per resident as the average in Spain

The surface area of parks and gardens in this popular resort has grown by 57% in the past decade

María Albarral

Estepona

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 10:57

Estepona on the western strip of the Costa del Sol has twice as many public green areas per inhabitant as the Spanish average, according to the town hall. The council reported that the popular holiday resort is double the Spanish average in square metres of public green space per inhabitant, with 11.64 square metres per resident, compared to an average of 4.5 square metres for the country.

This is also reflected in the council's new contract for its parks, gardens and beaches maintenance service, which shows that the town has 781,000 square metres of public green space, for which the council is responsible for maintenance and upkeep. The figure is a 57% increase compared to a decade ago.

This increase has forced town hall to up its number of operators responsible for maintaining the green areas, and to invest more in machinery and its fleet of vehicles. In 2024, the quality standards established in the councils 'Estepona garden of the Costa del Sol' project for the treatment and conservation of public green areas were maintained, despite a lack of rainfall and water restrictions. These circumstances have required modifications to the management plans for the conservation of the green areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  4. 4 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  5. 5 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  6. 6 Another Christmas and New Year, a question of calendars
  7. 7 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  8. 8 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  9. 9 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  10. 10 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The Costa del Sol town that has twice as many green spaces per resident as the average in Spain