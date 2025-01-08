The Costa del Sol town that has twice as many green spaces per resident as the average in Spain

María Albarral Estepona Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 10:57

Estepona on the western strip of the Costa del Sol has twice as many public green areas per inhabitant as the Spanish average, according to the town hall. The council reported that the popular holiday resort is double the Spanish average in square metres of public green space per inhabitant, with 11.64 square metres per resident, compared to an average of 4.5 square metres for the country.

This is also reflected in the council's new contract for its parks, gardens and beaches maintenance service, which shows that the town has 781,000 square metres of public green space, for which the council is responsible for maintenance and upkeep. The figure is a 57% increase compared to a decade ago.

This increase has forced town hall to up its number of operators responsible for maintaining the green areas, and to invest more in machinery and its fleet of vehicles. In 2024, the quality standards established in the councils 'Estepona garden of the Costa del Sol' project for the treatment and conservation of public green areas were maintained, despite a lack of rainfall and water restrictions. These circumstances have required modifications to the management plans for the conservation of the green areas.