Costa resort prepares for next summer holiday season with plans for new lifeguard watchtowers

The beaches of Estepona will have new surveillance towers next year.

María Albarral Estepona Thursday, 26 September 2024, 20:17

Estepona town hall is already working on the summer season for next year and has started the procedures for the acquisition of new lifeguard watchtowers to be installed on the beaches of the Costa del Sol resort. To this end, it has opened the procedure for the tendering of the contract for the supply and installation of 17 new towers, with a base bidding budget of 142,961 euros.

Specifically, the new facilities for the lifeguard service will be located on the beaches of La Rada, El Cristo, El Padrón, El Saladillo and Arroyo Vaquero, from Calle México to Arroyo Enmedio.

The watchtowers will be 4.7 metres in height (0.7 metres of which will be buried underground), made up of a transportable, prefabricated structure of two parts (base and hut). They will be equipped with an access staircase to the upper area. The upper part will have a decked area so that the lifeguard can survey the scene all around.

The shelter will have a shutter on each side so that surveillance can be carried out without any issues during bad weather, as well as protecting it against damage.

The flat roof will be made of laminated wood and will be resistant to ultraviolet radiation and moisture and will not require maintenance. In this way, thanks to its composition, its durability over time will be guaranteed.

The new towers will replace the existing lifeguard chairs used by the service during this year's beach season.

When awarding the contract, the price, delivery time and warranty period will all be taken into account.