Estepona town hall announces plan for new ford across Guadalmansa river

María Albarral Estepona Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:52

Estepona town hall has drawn up a project to improve the functionality, accessibility and safety of the rural road between the Las Joyas and Norte de Cancelada housing estates. To this end, a concrete ford will be created across the Guadalmansa river. With the development of this crossing, access to the plots and housing developments located on either side of the Guadalmansa, in the area around the existing rural road, will be possible, as it is a river that only carries water during periods of intense and long-lasting rainfall.

The road will be built over an existing crossing, which is often in a deteriorated state due to erosion caused by successive floods during episodes of heavy rainfall. To improve the durability and stability of the road, scheduled works for upgrading and paving will be carried out.

Specifically, work will cover a length of 134 metres and a width of six metres, paved with lightly reinforced concrete slabs on a compacted granular subbase. The work includes the necessary installations on the riverbed and the opening of lateral platforms halfway up the slopes of both banks to connect the crossing with the existing paths on either side.

The action will be completed with the corresponding road signs, road markings and vertical signs for greater safety. The vertical signposting will define when this crossing may or may not be used, with special attention to rainy periods, when it will be closed to traffic.

The planned works will affect the public hydraulic domain and its protected areas (easement and watercourse policing zones), and will therefore require the necessary authorisation from the Andalusian Mediterranean basin water authority.

It is important to note that the planned action will in no way reduce the drainage capacity of the existing public watercourse. The work adapts the gradient of the new paved road to the morphology of the existing natural watercourse, without altering the current hydraulic cross-section or introducing obstacles to the flow of the river.

It should also be noted that Estepona town hall is studying the possibility of planning a viaduct in the future in this area similar to the one that was built over the Taraje stream.