Estepona boosts Local Police force with nine new officers

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 12 July 2024, 11:23

A total of nine new Local Police officers will join the Estepona force once they have completed their compulsory training period. The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, accompanied by the councillor in charge of Local Police, Ana Velasco, welcomed the new recruits and explained that the commitment of the council is to continue to strengthen the Local Police force until all the existing posts are filled. They also pointed out that these procedures are being carried out in accordance with the maximum limits established in relation to public contracts allowed by central government.

In this regard, the mayor said that Estepona town hall is currently awaiting the incorporation of another five officers who have just passed the recruitment tests and who will shortly begin the training phase. At the same time, the council has opened another offer for ten Local Police positions.

The mayor said that it has been a priority to provide the police force with more human resources, thus reinforcing public safety. The various public calls for employment that have been launched since 2011 have meant providing the headquarters with 34 new police positions, four sub-inspectors and six officials.

For the coming year, work is already under way with the aim of incorporating around twenty new officers.

In parallel to the reinforcement of the police force, the local authority has also been renewing the material resources available to the officers. It has reinforced the fleet of Local Police vehicles with the acquisition, this year, of three new units. These cars join the 14 new vehicles previously acquired: five patrol cars equipped for the transfer of detainees with separation screens and other security devices; two unmarked vehicles and four motorbikes that can be used in the built-up and in rural areas. In addition, two all-terrain vehicles and a van for transporting personnel were also acquired.

In addition, more than 164,000 euros have been invested in the upgrading and improvement of the radio system, which allows better communication between offers, avoiding interference and enabling them to act more quickly in the event of an incident; as well as another 78,000 euros for the purchase of bullet-proof and knife-proof jackets.