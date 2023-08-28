Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the Guadiaro river. Archive / SUR
Ecologists warn authorities about death of hundreds of fish in Guadiaro river
Environment

Ecologists warn authorities about death of hundreds of fish in Guadiaro river

The Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción association has reported the incident to the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona)

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 28 August 2023, 17:25

Compartir

Hundreds of dead fish have appeared at the mouth of the Genal and Guadiaro rivers in Casares, according to ecologists.

The Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción association has reported the incident to the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona). In a statement, the ecologists said their complaint pointed out that "uncontrolled water extractions and cuts in the river Guadiaro are being carried out for irrigation of intensive tropical fruit on unirrigated land".

It said that this is impacting on the Genal and Guadiaro rivers. "As there is no flow, due to the overexploitation of the aquifer, fish and other habitats protected by the European Union are dying... but the worst is yet to come," they said.

The organisation wants its complaint investigated and warned that it is keeping track of environmental damage in the area. "If nothing is done, in a few years we will lose these rivers, which are so important in the Eastern Mediterranean," it added.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad