Ecologists warn authorities about death of hundreds of fish in Guadiaro river

Hundreds of dead fish have appeared at the mouth of the Genal and Guadiaro rivers in Casares, according to ecologists.

The Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción association has reported the incident to the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona). In a statement, the ecologists said their complaint pointed out that "uncontrolled water extractions and cuts in the river Guadiaro are being carried out for irrigation of intensive tropical fruit on unirrigated land".

It said that this is impacting on the Genal and Guadiaro rivers. "As there is no flow, due to the overexploitation of the aquifer, fish and other habitats protected by the European Union are dying... but the worst is yet to come," they said.

The organisation wants its complaint investigated and warned that it is keeping track of environmental damage in the area. "If nothing is done, in a few years we will lose these rivers, which are so important in the Eastern Mediterranean," it added.