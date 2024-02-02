Drunk driver involved in accident that killed a motorcyclist in Estepona arrested after being detained by off-duty cop

Irene Quirante / Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil police officers have arrested a 38-year-old man for his alleged involvement in last night's accident in Estepona in which a 34-year-old female motorcyclist died. As confirmed to SUR by sources from the traffic unit, the suspect, who was driving a van, fled the scene after the accident. Once they located him, police detected that he showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A court has since ordered the male driver to be remanded in custody this Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday, 1 February, at kilometre 1074 of the A-7 dual carriageway in the direction of Algeciras just after 9pm. According to 112 Andalucía emergency service operators they received several calls from witnesses alerting them that a woman had been seriously injured after being hit by a van.

Police and paramedics rushed to the area but, despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim finally died at the scene.

According to initial investigations, everything suggests that the driver of the van collided with the motorcyclist after catching up with her and tried to flee after the accident. Apparently, an off-duty National Police officer who saw what happened went after the person being held in custody, who he managed to detain until the arrival of Guardia Civil and Local Police officers. The fleeing driver was arrested for failing in his duty to assist at the scene of the accident and for showing clear signs of having drunk alcoholic beverages.

Six deaths on the roads

According to data from the Directorate-General of Traffic, so far this year, six people have already lost their lives on roads in the province of Malaga.

This is the third fatal accident in the province in the last six days, following a black weekend on the roads of Malaga. Last Saturday, a man - whose personal details were not disclosed - was killed in an accident while riding on the A-366 Ronda to El Burgo road. According to witnesses, the victim had fallen down a slope into a dry stream bed and was rendered unconscious.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old man was killed at midday after falling down an embankment on the A-397 Ronda to San Pedro road in the municipality of Parauta. The fatal accident occurred at 1.30pm when, according to other drivers, the biker hit the crash barrier.