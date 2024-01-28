Young man dies after crashing down an embankment following motorbike accident near Ronda

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 28 January 2024, 16:53 | Updated 16:59h. Compartir Copiar enlace

It has been a black weekend on the roads of Malaga province, especially for those on two wheels. A 22-year-old man died this Sunday afternoon after crashing down an embankment on the A-397 Ronda to San Pedro road, in the municipality of Parauta. The fatal accident happened at about 1.30pm around one kilometre from Venta El Madroño in the municipality of Benahavís, sources from 112 Andalucía have told this newspaper. An eyewitness said that the biker hit the crash barrier and fell down an embankment, resulting in serious injuries.

An air ambulance and Guardia Civil traffic police attended the incident, but they could only certify the death of a 22 year old male at the scene.

This was the second motorcyclist to die this weekend in Malaga province. On Saturday another man - whose personal details were not disclosed - was killed in an accident while riding on the A-366 road in Ronda. A few minutes before midday, the 112 emergency telephone service received several calls from witnesses alerting them to a crash between kilometres 12 and 13 of the A-366 which connects Ronda with El Burgo. According to the callers, the victim had fallen down a slope into a dry stream and was unconscious.