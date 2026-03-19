Mijas Toastmasters head to Seville for next round of annual speech contest The Costa del Soul Speakers, who joined clubs from Malaga, Granada and Seville for the Area 2 Speech Contest last weekend, saw four members placed in their respective categories

Tony Bryant Thursday, 19 March 2026, 11:59 Share

Toastmasters’ clubs from Mijas, Malaga, Sevilla and Granada gathered at the La Noria innovation centre in the heart of Malaga city last Saturday for the Area 2 Speech Contest.

As part of the Toastmasters annual contest season, these competitions are held annually at club, area, division and district levels and give members the opportunity to advance through successive rounds in various speech categories: English, Spanish and French, plus evaluation contests in English and Spanish.

The Costa del Soul Speakers Toastmasters Club Mijas saw four members placed in their respective categories: English Speech - Joen Olsen (2nd), Spanish Speech - Minerva Quijera (2nd), French Speech - Soledad Riveros (1st), and English Evaluation - Lauren Schuivens (3rd).

The top two winners in each category will advance to the Division contest, held in Sevilla on 11 April. The contest continues through the district Spring Conference, held in Malaga from 15-17 May, and the quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating in the World Championship of Public Speaking in Vancouver, Canada in August.