Motorcyclist dies after collision with van on A-7 in Estepona

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 2 February 2024, 09:32

There has been another fatal accident involving a motorbike on the roads of Malaga province. A 34-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a van in Estepona, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Thursday 1 February. Several people called 112 to alert that there was an injured person lying on the carriageway after a crash at kilometre 1074 of the A-7 in the direction of Algeciras.

The accident was attended by the health services, Guardia Civil traffic officers and Local Police. The medical team confirmed that the injured woman, aged 34, finally died at the scene of the accident.

This is the third fatal accident in the province in the last six days, following a black weekend on Malaga's roads. Last Saturday, a man - whose personal details were not disclosed - lost his life in an accident on the A-366 Ronda to El Burgo road. According to sources, the victim crashed down a slope into a dry stream and fell unconscious. On Sunday, a 22-year-old man lost his life at around 1.30pm falling down an embankment on the A-397 between Ronda and San Pedro, after hitting a crash barrier in the municipality of Parauta.