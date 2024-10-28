Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother

Tony Bryant Casares Monday, 28 October 2024, 10:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 63-year-old British resident in Casares undertook a daring fundraising event in the UK last week to raise money for and awareness of Alzheimer's and cystic fibrosis. Rebecca Flowerdew, a resident of the Costa del Sol for more than 20 years, walked on the wing of a biplane in memory of her mother, who died of Alzheimer's last year; and also for a close friend who is suffering with cystic fibrosis.

The daredevil expat performed the highflying stunt at the Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, cheered on by close friends and family, and although she said that she had “no head for heights”, she was not nervous.

“I couldn’t stop smiling the whole time I was up there. I loved every minute. I was far more excited than nervous. It was absolutely incredible. I’d do it again any day,” she told SUR in English.

The brave expat has been involved with several dementia support groups on the coast over the last few years and has raised more than 13,000 euros for research into the disease.

SUR

Her current GoFundMe campaign is currently at almost 1,700 euros, but Rebecca said it will remain open for another month in order to raise even more money for “two diseases that are very close to my heart”.