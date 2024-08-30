Costa del Sol firefighter, 52, dies after motorcycle accident on A-7 motorway

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 17:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 52-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident this Friday (30 August) on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to 112 Andalucía sources. Apparently, the victim was a firefighter from Malaga's provincial brigade (CPB) stationed in the town, sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

At 7.45 a.m., 112 Andalucía received several calls alerting them to the collision involving a motorbike with the crash barrier at kilometre 1068 of the dual carriageway road in the direction of Fuengirola. Witnesses to the accident also indicated that the motorcyclist had fallen down an embankment and that they could not locate him.

The 061 health emergency services, Guardia Civil traffic unit and the Local Police were immediately mobilised.

The body of the motorcyclist was later found in a nearby area, specifically in Avenida del Litoral, in Los Llanos (Estepona), as confirmed by police sources to 112 Andalucía. On arrival at the scene, the medical staff were unable to save the victim's life.

La familia del #CPBMálaga está de luto por el fallecimiento en accidente de tráfico del compañero José Antonio Seoane Martínez, del parque de bomberos de #Estepona. Lamentamos profundamente la pérdida y transmitimos nuestro más sincero pésame a sus familiares. @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/0WwHek6KD8 — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) August 30, 2024

In a message posted on social media networks, the provincial fire brigade said that "the CPB Malaga family is in mourning for the death in a traffic accident of a colleague from the Estepona fire station" and expressed "deep sadness for the loss and convey our sincere condolences to his family".

The Junta de Andlaucía's forest fire brigade, Plan Infoca, also joined in sending condolences and posted a message on social networks that said "we can only share the grief for this loss. Rest in peace, comrade".