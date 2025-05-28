Costa del Sol choir to perform series of concerts to raise 'essential' funds for mental illness association

Tony Bryant Estepona Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 12:15 Compartir

The Love to Sing (LTS) choir have announced a series of upcoming events in Estepona to raise funds for Afesol, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives.

The first performance will take place in the Mirador del Carmen auditorium on Friday 6 June. Organised by Estepona town hall, the choir will offer an eclectic mix of songs from pop to rock. The performance, which starts at 7.30pm, has free entry, although seating is limited, so early arrival is advised.

On Friday 20 June (7.30pm), the choir will offer a free show in the Orquidarium park in Estepona; while on 27 June (7pm), the amateur ensemble will perform at a barbecue at Venta Valle Romano (Estepona). Tickets for this event can be obtained by phoning Maggie on 628 163 977.

A spokesperson for the choir said, “The LTS choir is proud to be singing for the public once again, and we will be rattling our tins to raise essential funds for Afesol.”