Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The amateur choir performing in the Estepona auditorium last December. SUR
What to do

Costa del Sol choir to perform series of concerts to raise 'essential' funds for mental illness association

The Love to Sing group will perform three concerts in Estepona throughout June in aid of Afesol

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 12:15

The Love to Sing (LTS) choir have announced a series of upcoming events in Estepona to raise funds for Afesol, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives.

The first performance will take place in the Mirador del Carmen auditorium on Friday 6 June. Organised by Estepona town hall, the choir will offer an eclectic mix of songs from pop to rock. The performance, which starts at 7.30pm, has free entry, although seating is limited, so early arrival is advised.

On Friday 20 June (7.30pm), the choir will offer a free show in the Orquidarium park in Estepona; while on 27 June (7pm), the amateur ensemble will perform at a barbecue at Venta Valle Romano (Estepona). Tickets for this event can be obtained by phoning Maggie on 628 163 977.

A spokesperson for the choir said, “The LTS choir is proud to be singing for the public once again, and we will be rattling our tins to raise essential funds for Afesol.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  2. 2 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  3. 3 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  4. 4 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella unveils programme of social events for June
  7. 7 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  9. 9 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros, the 1st bank insurance to include full anti-occupation cover

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol choir to perform series of concerts to raise 'essential' funds for mental illness association

Costa del Sol choir to perform series of concerts to raise &#039;essential&#039; funds for mental illness association