Christmas Burpee Challenge raises thousands for charity The fun sporting event, held last week in Sotogrande, will help families in need between Manilva and Estepona

A group of fundraisers have helped raise 5,000 euros for charity by taking part in a “Christmas Burpee Challenge” in Sotogrande.

More than 50 people joined in the festive fundraiser by doing burpees (a push up followed by a leap in the air) across a 1,200-metre distance at the Pueblo Nuevo Rugby Ground on Thursday last week.

The money will now be used by the expat-run Saint George’s charity to feed underprivileged families between Manilva and Estepona over Christmas.

British expat Jo-Jo France, 51, who organised the event, told SUR in English: “It was absolutely brilliant. The weather was atrocious but we did it and everyone had a lot of fun. The fastest team completed the challenge in 36 minutes, but we allowed up to three hours and we had everyone from three years of age to 66 taking part.”

The personal trainer added that together with a pub quiz at the Hairy Lemon, a Half Marathon in Malaga and a fundraiser involving police officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police, organisers have almost reached their 12,000-euro target.

Jo-Jo continued: “The 12,000 euros will help us feed 150 families over Christmas - and we are just a few hundred euros short now. We hope to raise the rest with a swim on Boxing Day.”

A Polar Swim is being organised from the Bunker Bar in Sotogrande on Boxing Day from 11am - where people are encouraged to bring any spare change to help organisers reach their target.

Danoations to the Saint George Charity Christmas Campaign can be made here.