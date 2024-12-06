Charity tees off to support mental health challenges on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:22

The Afesol mental health association, in collaboration with Marvellous Golf & Experiences and El Paraíso Golf Club, will host its first charity golf tournament on Sunday 8 December, a competition dedicated to raising funds to support individuals with mental health challenges, as well as their families and loved ones. The event will take place at El Paraíso Golf Club in Estepona at 10am.

The tournament will follow the Texas Scramble format, with teams of three or four players. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Registration is 130 euros per person, which includes a welcome pack, green fee, buggy, lunch and a donation to Afesol. In addition, participants will have the chance to win special prizes and take part in a charity raffle.

Registration can be made on www.golfdirecto.com