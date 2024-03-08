Central government reveals plans for new National Police station in Estepona

David Lerma Estepona Friday, 8 March 2024, 08:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Ministry of the Interior has announced it is drafting a project for the construction of a new National Police station in Estepona, a project that was announced earlier this week during the inauguration ceremony of the new police commissioner in Estepona, Santos Lázaro Martín. The event was attended by the government subdelegate in Malaga province, Javier Salas, the Superior Chief of Police in Eastern Andalucía, Luis Jesús Esteban Lezáun, and the provincial Chief Commissioner, Enrique Barón.

Salas said the new police station will “offer a better service to residents and will improve the working conditions of public servants”. He also pointed out that other projects have been planned for new facilities in Torremolinos and Marbella.

Salas went on to praise the professional career of the new police commissioner, who, he said, had experience in directing highly specialised police teams in international affairs for the Spanish embassies in Colombia and Morocco, as well as extensive professional background as a trainer of applicants to the National Police.

Salas also highlighted the support of the government of Spain for the National Police, which has meant, among other aspects, that “in the last five years it has been possible to reverse the lack of new recruits seen in previous years, increasing the force by 14 per cent and exceeding 3,500 police officers for the first time.