Brave bathers take part in Boxing Day swim for charity Around 40 people braved the cold temperatures to raise the funds for the St George Christmas Feed a Family campaign.

A Polar Swim from the Bunker Bar in Sotogrande on Boxing Day has raised 220 euros for charity.

Around 40 people braved the cold temperatures to raise the funds for the Manilva-based St George Christmas Feed a Family campaign.

Britain expat Jo Jo France, 51, who organised the swim, said: "It was a roaring success. "