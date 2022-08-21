Body of diver found floating in the open sea off Estepona

Body of diver found floating in the open sea off Estepona

The Port of Estepona alerted the emergency services after receiving a radio message from a boat that found the body of a scuba diver in a wetsuit

SUR

The body of a diver was pulled from the sea off the coast of Estepona on Saturday, according to 112 Andalucía, the Junta’s emergency services coordination centre.

The service received a call at 5.20pm from the Port of Estepona, which in turn had received a radio message from a boat that had found the body of a scuba diver, wearing a wetsuit, floating in the open sea.

112 Andalucía alerted the Guardia Civil, ambulance service and maritime rescue; and the latter was in charge of rescuing the body. A police investigation has been opened

This was the second corpse found in the sea on the Costa del Sol on Saturday after the body of a person was found in the morning between Cabopino (Marbella) and Calahonda (Mijas).

Photos