Body of diver found floating in the open sea off Estepona The Port of Estepona alerted the emergency services after receiving a radio message from a boat that found the body of a scuba diver in a wetsuit

The body of a diver was pulled from the sea off the coast of Estepona on Saturday, according to 112 Andalucía, the Junta’s emergency services coordination centre.

The service received a call at 5.20pm from the Port of Estepona, which in turn had received a radio message from a boat that had found the body of a scuba diver, wearing a wetsuit, floating in the open sea.

112 Andalucía alerted the Guardia Civil, ambulance service and maritime rescue; and the latter was in charge of rescuing the body. A police investigation has been opened

This was the second corpse found in the sea on the Costa del Sol on Saturday after the body of a person was found in the morning between Cabopino (Marbella) and Calahonda (Mijas).