Body recovered from sea between Marbella and Mijas The crew of a boat raised the alarm at around 11.30am on Saturday when they spotted the body midway between Cabopino and Calahonda

The body of a person has been recovered from the sea between Cabopino (Marbella) and Calahonda (Mijas), according to 112 Andalucía, the Junta’s emergency services control centre.

The crew of a boat raised the alarm when, at around 11.30am, they spotted the body of a person in water between Cabopino (Marbella) and Calahonda (Mijas), on the Costa del Sol coast.

The ambulance service, maritime rescue and the Local Police of Marbella and Mijas were alerted. But it was Guardia Civil officers who pulled the corpse from the water and transferred it to Fuengirola port. At the moment, no further details of the identity of the deceased person have been released.