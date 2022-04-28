Man arrested for thefts from storage spaces and damage to properties in Manilva The suspect was arrested in Jérez de la Frontera after being identified thanks to the images captured by surveillance cameras belonging to residents' associations

T he Guardia Civil has arrested a man for allegedly committing nine burglary offences in storage spaces and causing damage in several urbanisations in Manilva.

The investigation began after police received a number of reports in January of various thefts from storage spaces and damage to the access areas to these premises.

Following investigations made by Marbella’s Guardia Civil and thanks to the images captured by the surveillance cameras of several homeowners' associations, the person allegedly responsible for these thefts has been arrested. He has a long police record for similar offences.

The police located and arrested the man in Jérez de la Frontera, in Cadiz, where he has been handed over to the courts. He is linked to six robbery offences and three of damage to property.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying tools and material normally used to commit this type of crime.