Estepona foreign residents association organises cancer charity walk and treasure hunt on 30 April

Monday, 25 April 2022, 13:10

The Foreign Residents Association of the Estepona Municipality (Areme), has organised a cancer charity walk and treasure hunt in and around the town's streets on 30 April. The proceeds of the event will go to the Paula y la Fábrica de Médula charity.

The event will start and finish in Plaza de las Flores. Treasure hunt participants will follow the route in search of the answers to clues they will be given when setting out.

The walk is set to last between an hour and an hour and a half. The length will vary depending on how well participants do. Entrants can form teams of up to four people, with the time and the correct number of answers being the determining factors to decide the winners.

The entry fee is five euros per person. The winner will take home four bottles of wines, while second and third places will also walk away with wine as a prize.

Paula y la Fábrica de Médula is a small, local charity based in Estepona that was set up five years ago following the death of five-year old Paula Alarcón Gil, who suffered from leukaemia. Her parents created the charity to encourage people to donate bone marrow and blood plasma.

Areme will donate the money raised to the organisation, which helps children with cancer and their parents combat the disease by funding treatment that is out of reach for most people.