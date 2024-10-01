Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ambulance gutted by fire on AP-7 motorway after oxygen cylinders explode
112 incident

Ambulance gutted by fire on AP-7 motorway after oxygen cylinders explode

The incident happened at km 1070 of the road that runs along the Costa del Sol

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 09:38

An ambulance caught fire on the AP-7 motorway in Malaga province when three oxygen cylinders it was carrying exploded, according to the provincial CPB fire brigade consortium.

The incident happened at km 1070 of the road that runs along the Costa del Sol. Fire crews from Estepona and Manilva were sent to the scene and extinguished the flames. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

There were no people inside the ambulance when the oxygen cylinders exploded, so no personal injuries were reported.

