Ambulance gutted by fire on AP-7 motorway after oxygen cylinders explode

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 09:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

An ambulance caught fire on the AP-7 motorway in Malaga province when three oxygen cylinders it was carrying exploded, according to the provincial CPB fire brigade consortium.

The incident happened at km 1070 of the road that runs along the Costa del Sol. Fire crews from Estepona and Manilva were sent to the scene and extinguished the flames. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

There were no people inside the ambulance when the oxygen cylinders exploded, so no personal injuries were reported.