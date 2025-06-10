Amateur choir continues its season of Costa del Sol summer concerts in aid of mental illness

Tony Bryant Estepona Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:38 Compartir

Following a successful performance at Estepona's Mirador del Carmen auditorium last week, the Love to Sing (LTS) amateur choir is continuing with its summer series of concerts to raise funds for Afesol, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives. The next performance will take place in the Orquidarium park in Estepona on Friday 20 June.

Organised with the collaboration of Estepona town hall, the free open-air concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will present an eclectic mix of songs from pop to rock.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 17,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes with their concerts.

Anyone interested in joining the choir, and those who would like to book the choir for a fundraising event, should contact Maggie on 628 163 977 or email love2singmanilva@gmail.com