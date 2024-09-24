New 100-million-euro residential development aimed at foreign buyers launches on Costa del Sol

Jesús Hinojosa Estepona Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 10:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A new 100-million-euro residential project is being launched on the Costa del Sol and will be aimed at buyers from other countries or Spaniards looking for a second home.

SUR can confirm that developer Aedas Homes acquired land in the Buenas Noches area in Estepona which will be used for the residential development. It will involve the construction of some 150 homes aimed primarily at buyers from other countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, the UK, Norway, Finland and Sweden. It will also be aimed at investors and Spaniards looking to purchase a second home.

The project involves a total investment of 100 million euros, including the acquisition from a foreign investor of the land to build it, located 500 metres from La Galera beach and close to Finca Cortesín.

Aedas Homes is set to start advertising these homes in November, and start construction in the first quarter of 2025. They already have the licence for the first phase of construction. The developer's plan is to be able to deliver the first homes in the first quarter of 2027.

With this project, Aedas Homes increases its presence on the Costa del Sol, where it has already developed hundreds of homes and has some 700 under construction, in addition to a land bank to develop more than 1,600. In Malaga city, this developer has entered the La Térmica project where, together with investment fund Ginkgo, the main player in this operation, it will collaborate in managing and advertising a development for 870 homes (273 will be subsidised), as well as shops, offices and a hotel.