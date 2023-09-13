English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain

Presenter Nicole King (red dress) promises Good Morning Spain will be "an explosion of entertainment, information and fun".

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Despite its enormous popularity across the globe, the Good Morning television format has never come to Spain; until now.

Becoming the first-ever English-language breakfast TV show in the country, Good Morning Spain will air its first show on Monday 25 September on A7, Andalucía’s largest television network.

Hosted by Costa del Sol-based journalist and television presenter Nicole King, the show promises "to be an explosion of entertainment, information and fun".

Aimed at English speakers in Spain, anyone planning to move to the country, or those just visiting, the show promises to offer a comprehensive insight into this fascinating country. There will be a mix of experts covering everything from how to get your health card in Spain to a sneak peak behind some of the country’s most extravagant homes, travel insights off the beaten track, how to make delicious local dishes and also feature horoscopes. It will bring together an extensive team, all with huge experience in their own fields, with professional chefs, nutritionists, travel experts and stylists all booked as regulars.

And to add all the latest information on everything affecting English speakers living in Spain, the UK's Ambassador in Madrid Hugh Elliott will also join the Good Morning Spain team every month to discuss the issues that matter most.

The show’s host and presenter of the popular TV programme Marbella Now, Nicole King said: “This is quite a challenge but I feel like I've been working towards this moment over the past 10 years without even realising it. I'm very excited and chuffed to be given this fabulous opportunity."

Executive producer Sally Underwood explained: “As soon as Nicole told me she’d been approached by Andalucía 7 to create their first English-language programming I knew this was going to be huge.

“As one of the most popular countries in the world for both tourists and expats, there are literally millions of English speakers who love Spain but struggle to find a comprehensive TV show explaining what’s going on in their own language.

“Good Morning Spain promises to be spectacular and a total game changer for anyone living here or looking to move.”

Initially airing from Marbella to Algeciras, Good Morning Spain will be available on one of Spain’s largest television networks and available on terrestrial TV and online.

It will broadcast from 11am to noon every Monday and be repeated on the same channel at different times throughout the week. You can also catch up on the YouTube channel @goodmorningspainTV.

For more information, email contact@goodmorningspain.com, visit www.goodmorningspain.com or follow on Instagram @goodmorningspain or Facebook @goodmorningspaintv.