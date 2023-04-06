What will the weather be like for the Easter weekend in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol? Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, has issued its forecast for the period from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga

This year there is expected to be a full programme of Semana Santa religious processions, unaffected by the weather, throughout Malaga province from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday. At least, that is the prediction from Spain’s Aemet weather agency for the remainder of Holy Week.

According to the forecaster, the situation will remain quite stable with no risk of rain and with temperatures rising slightly. "A change is coming that will stabilise the situation much more," said a director of the service, Jesús Riesco. Even the easterly wind, which left strong gusts in previous days, will tend to decrease until Friday, while only light variable winds are expected over the weekend.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday the highs will be around 20 to 22C degrees, with slightly cloudy skies. On Saturday and Sunday the weather will be even more pleasant, with a rise in the maximum temperatures, especially in inland areas of the province: in Antequera 27-28 degrees are expected, while in Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol they will remain at around 24 degrees.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to be around 12C on the coast and 8 to 10 degrees inland.

"I'm already confident there will be no problems," said José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology, writing on his SUR weather blog. He explains, there has been uncertainty about the position of a Dana (isolated high level depression), and some haze was expected for Thursday, but in the end it will stay in Melilla and Ceuta.

"The temperatures will be higher, they will gradually rise until they reach 24-25 degrees on the coast on Sunday, and 28 in Antequera." Regarding rainfall, he assured that there is “zero risk”, and stressed that it will be the case not only in the province but across all of Andalucía, since there is no possibility of downpours in any part of the region.

Escudero warned that the current weather models do not show rain in Malaga in the short term (the first half of April), so the drought will persist and it could be a very difficult summer. The second half of this month and May, which will be the last real opportunity of significant rainfall before the arrival of the summer season.